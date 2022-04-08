ROUND ROCK, Texas – Round Rock’s Leody Taveras went 5-for-5 in the Express’ 11-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Dell Diamond. Taveras was the first player to collect five hits against El Paso since Round Rock’s Alex DeGoti on August 7, 2019.

El Paso leadoff hitter Luis Liberato went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run in his first game with the team. Chihuahuas left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs is the loss. Kohlwey has played in three games this year and has reached base three times in all three.

The Chihuahuas scored in the first inning for the third time in their four games this season. El Paso catcher Webster Rivas came off the bench and pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning in his first pitching appearance since Single-A Fort Wayne in 2017. Rivas was the first Chihuahuas position player to pitch since Matthew Batten on August 22, 2021 in Round Rock.

El Paso and Round Rock are back in action at 5:05 p.m. MT on Saturday in central Texas. San Diego Padres’ top-5 prospect MacKenzie Gore will be on the mound for the Chihuahuas.