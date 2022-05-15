Sacramento’s Austin Dean hit three home runs in the River Cats’ 11-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with two walks and has reached base four times in each of his last two games. Campusano hit five extra-base hits in his five games in the series. Chihuahuas right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base in 11 consecutive games.

El Paso’s first three runs came on a three-run homer by third baseman Matthew Batten, his fifth home run of the season and his second in as many games. The Chihuahuas hit 16 home runs in the series. Aaron Northcraft pitched a scoreless inning out of El Paso’s bullpen, his second scoreless appearance since being reinstated from the Injured List.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: River Cats 11, Chihuahuas 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (18-18), El Paso (20-16)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City RHP Mike Wright Jr. (1-2, 4.43). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.