Chihuahuas, Dodgers split first two games of six-game series

EL PASO, Texas — The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 Friday at Southwest University Park. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso’s Patrick Kivlehan and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was the fourth set of back to back homers that El Paso has hit this year. Both Kivlehan and Tanielu also homered on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin retired the first 11 Chihuahuas batters on his MLB injury rehab assignment before allowing the home runs to Kivlehan and Tanielu. Ben Ruta went 1-for-4 with a double, his seventh double in 13 games this season.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/28/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (6-14), El Paso (9-10)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-2, 7.36) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 1.23). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 7 El Paso 3 – Friday

WP: Nunez (2-0)

LP: Camarena (1-2)

S: Quackenbush (3)

Time: 3:11

Attn: 8,090