EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in the second inning Friday and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-4. The win ended El Paso’s three-game losing streak and Sugar Land’s seven-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas relievers Angel Felipe and Carlos Belen both pitched scoreless outings in their first Triple-A appearance after arriving from Double-A San Antonio.

The Chihuahuas hit three doubles in the win and have 244 this season to lead all of Minor League Baseball. El Paso’s Eguy Rosario hit one of the doubles, which was his league-leading 31st.

Luis Campusano, Jose Azocar and C.J. Hinojosa all had two hits for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won six of the 10 games so far on their current homestand.

Game five of the six-game series is Saturday at 6:35 p.m. in El Paso. The Chihuahuas are just 1.5 games back of Oklahoma City for first place in the division.