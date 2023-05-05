EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six times in a 10-batter bottom of the second inning Friday and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-4.

It was the Chihuahuas’ third consecutive win and their seventh victory in the first 10 games of their current homestand.

El Paso’s Alfonso Rivas went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and has multiple hits in both of his last two games. Rivas also played left field for the first time this season on Friday. Chihuahuas third baseman Tim Lopes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second inning.

Chihuahuas reliever Ray Kerr pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and has struck out five of the six batters he’s faced in the series. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected in the second inning by home plate umpire Jacob Metz.

Game five of the series will be on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.