OKLAHOMA CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new team record by stealing nine bases in their 6-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tim Lopes stole five bases to set a new team record for steals in a game by an individual player. The Chihuahuas’ previous team record was six, while the individual record was four (Rico Noel, April 24, 2014 at Sacramento). El Paso’s nine stolen bases were the most by a Pacific Coast League team since Fresno stole 10 on April 10, 2011 vs. Las Vegas.

Lopes also reached base three times, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard started on MLB Injury Rehab for Oklahoma City and allowed four earned runs in five innings. The Chihuahuas had four consecutive hits against Syndergaard to start the sixth inning and chase him from the game.

El Paso starter Ryan Weathers allowed only one run in 6.2 innings, tying Julio Teheran’s start on April 27 vs. Salt Lake for longest Chihuahuas start this season. Ray Kerr is now 7-for-7 in save opportunities for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games, which is one shy of the season high. El Paso has won five of the first seven games on the current road trip.

El Paso will go for a series win over the Dodgers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. MT.