EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-2 Friday night to win their third consecutive game. El Paso is now in first place by three games over Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League’s East Division with five games remaining in the regular season.

El Paso starter Pedro Avila allowed only one run in six innings. Over the past two games, Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only three runs in 14 innings.

Avila struck out nine Dodgers, moving his season total to 122 to set a new Chihuahuas single-season record. Chris Smith and Carlos Pimentel previously held the record with 121 strikeouts.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, his 13th home run in his last 20 games. Dixon has homered in three consecutive games. Friday was the Chihuahuas’ 83rd win to set a new single-season team record. El Paso has won eight of its last 10 and 17 of its last 21 games.