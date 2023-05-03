EL PASO, Texas – Preston Tucker’s tiebreaking home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning was the difference in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 5-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Tucker went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a walk. It was El Paso’s first multi-homer game since Alfonso Rivas on April 27 vs. Salt Lake.

Chihuahuas catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning and his .365 batting average is now third-best in the Pacific Coast League. Rodriguez has 19 RBIs in 21 games played this season.

Ryan Weathers pitched four shutout innings and allowed one hit and five walks while striking out three in his first game with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego.

The Chihuahuas and Dodgers have split the first two games of the series. El Paso reliever Ray Kerr struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego.

Game three of the series is on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at the SWUP.