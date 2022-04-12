EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas piled up 16 hits in their 13-11 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas’ home opener at Southwest University Park.

El Paso scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead 9-1. Oklahoma City scored the game’s next eight runs and tied the score 9-9 in the eighth inning. The Chihuahuas brought home four runs in the bottom of the eighth on Nomar Mazara’s RBI single and Brent Rooker’s three-run home run and went ahead to stay.

Trayce Thompson goes yard for the @epchihuahuas on opening night at the SWUP. El Paso leads OKC 9-8 in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/ATUH94BkuW — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 13, 2022

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. El Paso outfielder Trayce Thompson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run, his team-leading third homer of the season. The Chihuahuas scored in the first inning Tuesday for the fourth time in their seven games.

Game two of the six-game series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Aaron Leasher will start for El Paso and Andre Jackson will go for the Dodgers.