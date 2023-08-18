ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-5 Friday night and have split the first four games of the series.

El Paso designated hitter Jantzen Witte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. Witte has homered in three consecutive games and his 76 RBIs are tied for sixth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the first inning and has hit four homers in his last three games.

Ray Kerr moved to 9-for-9 in Triple-A save opportunities this season and has pitched 12 consecutive scoreless appearances for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have had double-digit hit totals in seven of their last eight games.

El Paso’s Jay Groome started Friday and now leads the PCL in games started with 24. Neither team scored in the final five innings Friday.

The same teams will meet at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.