EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored nine runs before the fifth inning Tuesday and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-9. It was the opener of a six-game series and 12-game homestand.

El Paso shortstop Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with a hit by pitch and has reached base eight times in his last nine plate appearances. San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Beaty went 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs in his MLB injury rehab game Tuesday.

El Paso went 9-for-16 with runners in scoring position Tuesday. The Chihuahuas have now won five of seven games against the Isotopes this season.

The Chihuahuas and Isotopes will play game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Jesse Scholtens will start for El Paso.