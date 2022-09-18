EL PASO, Texas – Thomas Milone’s game-ending single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

It was the Chihuahuas’ 10th walk-off win of the season. El Paso won five of the six games in the series against the Express.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Brandon Dixon went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his career-high hitting streak to 19 games. Chihuahuas first baseman Kyle Martin walked three times, but went 0-for-2, ending his career-high 14 game hitting streak. El Paso is now 9-5 in extra-inning games, while Round Rock dropped to 4-3.

Sunday was El Paso’s third straight win in extra-inning home games. The Chihuahuas have won 14 of their last 17 games and will enter their final home series of the season on Tuesday in first place by one game over Oklahoma City.

El Paso will play the OKC Dodgers for six games at home this week, in a series that could decide the PCL East. There’s nine games left in the season overall.