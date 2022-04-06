ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 6-2 Wednesday night at Dell Diamond to move their record to 2-0. It’s the first time in team history that El Paso has won the first two games of a season.

El Paso pitching has allowed only three runs and seven hits through the first two games of the year. Round Rock had only one baserunner after the second inning on Wednesday. The Chihuahuas scored twice in the first inning Wednesday and they’ve scored in the first inning in both games this season.

The #Padres have optioned LHP MacKenzie Gore and Cs Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan to Triple-A El Paso.



Additionally, the club reassigned LHP Ian Krol to El Paso and assigned OF Korry Howell to Double-A San Antonio. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 7, 2022

El Paso’s Trayce Thompson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and has now homered in the first two games of the season. Chihuahuas first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez drove in two runs Wednesday and has five RBIs through the first two games of the season. El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey reached base three times Wednesday in his first game this season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Express 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (2-0), Round Rock (0-2)Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, -.–) vs. Round Rock RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, -.–).