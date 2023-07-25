Jay Groome struck out a career-high 11 batters in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 5-2 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday. The Chihuahuas have won six of their 10 games since the Pacific Coast League All-Star break.

San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in his 11th MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. El Paso third baseman Tim Lopes went 1-for-2 with two walks and now has 102 hits to lead the PCL.

Groome’s 11 Ks were the second-most by a Chihuahuas pitcher this year, next to Anderson Espinoza striking out 12 Tacoma batters on June 21.

Sean Poppen pitched 2.1 scoreless innings out of El Paso’s bullpen in his longest outing of the season. Ray Kerr set down Round Rock in order in the ninth and is now eight for eight in save opportunities. Tuesday was the Chihuahuas’ first home game in 16 days.

Game two of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Southwest University Park.