EL PASO, Texas – El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-ending home run to give the Chihuahuas an 8-7 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night.

The Chihuahuas have won their last three games. It’s the team’s first three-game winning streak of the season. El Paso is now 69-38 all-time against Salt Lake.

Rivas had two walks and two home runs in the game, giving him El Paso’s sixth multi-homer game of the season. It was the first walk-off hit of the 2023 season for El Paso as well.

It was the Chihuahuas’ 12th walk-off home run in team history and the first since Brandon Dixon on September 7, 2022 vs. Albuquerque. El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a two-run double and now has 17 RBIs in 17 games played this season.

El Paso starter Julio Teheran allowed three runs in 6.1 innings, which was El Paso’s longest start of the year.

Former MLB All-Star and Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen was on hand for the game and threw out the first pitch. Guillen is in town for the second annual Border Youth Athletic Association charity golf tournament on Saturday at Butterfield Trail.

“It’s an honor for me. I did it last year and it went so well that I wanted to do it again. I will continue to do it as long as they want me to do it. It was good last year, but this year will be even better,” Guillen said.

Guillen has brought plenty of signed MLB memorabilia and plans to auction it off at Saturday’s golf tournament to add to the money raised for the B.Y.A.A.