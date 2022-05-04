SUGAR LAND, Texas – Ryan Weathers pitched seven innings and allowed only one run in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 7-1 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday afternoon. It was the longest start by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season.

The Chihuahuas scored four runs in the third inning and two runs in the sixth, with both rallies starting with two outs and nobody on base. El Paso’s Aderlin Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs, moving his league-leading RBI total to 26. Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten went 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBIs and has reached base seven times in the first two games of the series.

San Diego Padre Luke Voit went 0-for-4 with a walk in his second MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. Nomar Mazara extended his hitting streak to 14 games Wednesday, the longest streak by a Chihuahuas player this season. Space Cowboys players Korey Lee and Chad Donato were ejected for arguing separate calls late in Wednesday’s game.

The Chihuahuas have won four games in a row and seven of their last nine to improve to 15-11. Game three of the series in Sugar Land is at 6:05 p.m. MT Thursday night.