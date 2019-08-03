Chihuahuas cruise past Redbirds 6-1 in series opener

Jerry Keel allowed only one run in a seven-inning start Friday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Memphis Redbirds 6-1. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games on their Tennessee road trip.

Ty France went 4-for-5 with an RBI and is eight for his last 10 dating back to Thursday’s win in Nashville. France has a .396 batting average and a 1.240 OPS through his 66 Triple-A games this season. Aderlin Rodriguez drove in three of El Paso’s six runs on Friday.

Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for El Paso and struck out two Redbirds in his Padres organizational debut. St. Louis Cardinals players Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina both started against the Chihuahuas on MLB injury rehab on Friday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-redbirds/2019/08/02/579752#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579752

Team Records: El Paso (66-45), Memphis (48-63)

Next Game: Saturday, 5:35 pm at AutoZone Park. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 13.72) vs. Memphis LHP Genesis Cabrera (4-4, 6.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.