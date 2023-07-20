OKLAHOMA CITY – El Paso right fielder Oscar Mercado went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs in the Chihuahuas’ 12-6 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night.

The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row and four of their six games on their current road trip.

Mercado became the first Chihuahuas player to hit multiple home runs in a game since Tim Lopes on June 9 vs. Oklahoma City. He’s reached base seven times in his first two games played in the series.

El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six innings to tie his season high for longest start. Groome has pitched five or six innings in each of his last five starts.

Brandon Dixon hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego. El Paso relievers Nick Hernandez, Domingo Tapia and Sean Poppen all pitched scoreless innings Thursday.

Game four of the six-game series is Friday night at 6:05 p.m. MT in OKC.