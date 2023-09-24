The El Paso Chihuahuas finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field Sunday afternoon, fueled by a big six-run fourth inning. The win ended a team record seven-game losing streak.

Right-hander Anderson Espinoza started for El Paso and earned his eighth win of the season, with five innings of one-run ball. In two starts against Sugar Land this week, Espinoza allowed just four earned runs in 11.0 innings, while striking out 10.

The Chihuahuas had 12 hits offensively, paced by Daniel Johnson who doubled three times, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Yorman Rodriguez drove in two runs and was 2-for-5. Catcher Michael Cantu extended his hit streak to seven straight games – a new career long – with an RBI-single in the fourth inning. Connor Hollis reached base four times and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. Hollis reached base safely in 7-of-9 plate appearances in his two games with El Paso to end the season. Carlos Luis had a base hit in the fourth inning, extending his hit streak to six games. Luis collected a hit in every game against Sugar Land, the first six games of his career at the Triple-A level.

Kevin Kopps, Sean Poppen and Sean Reynolds combined for three scoreless innings to finish the game.

El Paso stole two more bases in this game, adding to their season total – a final at 212 steals for the season – the most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Chihuahuas finished the season with a 62-88 record overall, and 30-45 in the second half.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 10, Space Cowboys 3 Final Score (09/24/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (28-47, 61-89), El Paso (30-45, 62-88)

Next Game: Friday, March 29, 2024 at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.