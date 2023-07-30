The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and came back to beat the Round Rock Express 6-5 Sunday. The Chihuahuas extended their season-high six-game winning streak and completed the first six-game sweep in team history. It was also the Chihuahuas’ first sweep of any length this season.

El Paso’s Ben Gamel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, his fourth homer of the series. San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in his 14th MLB Injury Rehab game. After Tim Lopes’ pinch hit walk in the seventh inning, Chihuahuas’ pinch hitters have now reached base in 10 of 12 plate appearances this season.

Chihuahuas starter Jay Groome allowed two earned runs in six innings Sunday. El Paso starters have allowed only four earned runs in 16 innings over the last three games. The Chihuahuas have won 11 of their last 15 games. El Paso does not play on Monday.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 5, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (07/30/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (14-13, 58-43), El Paso (13-14, 45-57)

El Paso 6 Round Rock 5 – Sunday

WP: Lugo (4-3)

LP: Winn (4-6)

S: Koenig (1)

Time: 2:29

Attn: 6,633

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.