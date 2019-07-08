Chihuahuas close first half of season with 9-2 win over Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas won 9-2 over the Salt Lake Bees Sunday in the final game before the Pacific Coast League All-Star break.

The Chihuahuas enter the All-Star Break 21 games over .500 and in first place in the Southern Division by four and a half games, with a Sunday night game involving second place Las Vegas still pending.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Harvey took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in a 3.1 inning injury rehab start Sunday. El Paso’s Kazuhisa Makita was the winning pitcher Sunday and hasn’t allowed any runs in six Triple-A innings, striking out nine in that time.

Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday and has driven in nine runs over his last two games. Sunday’s win was El Paso’s fifth this season in which they didn’t hit a home run. The Chihuahuas took three of the four games in Salt Lake and have won four of five overall.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/07/07/580302#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580302

Team Records: El Paso (55-34), Salt Lake (39-50)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Ballgame! Your Chihuahuas end the first part of the seaon with a series win over the @SaltLakeBees!@JosePirela12 3 RBI@smejiasb5 2 RBI@batten4 2 RBI@Boogpowell15 & Rivas RBI each



Makita: (W; 2-0) 3 IP/ 2 H/ 0 ER/ 4 K



🐶9

🐝2

FINAL

Record: 55-34

Team HRs: 190#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/NDQ1qLTJHt — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 7, 2019

El Paso 9 Salt Lake 2 – Sunday

WP: Makita (2-0)

LP: Harvey (0-2)

S: None

Time: 3:03

Attn: 3,504