Chihuahuas close 12-game homestand with fifth straight loss to Round Rock

EL PASO, Texas — The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park to close El Paso’s 12-game homestand. The Chihuahuas lost five of the six games to Round Rock and nine of the 12 games on the homestand.

Nick Tanielu and Gosuke Katoh both went 3-for-4 for the Chihuahuas. El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens struck out six batters in five innings Tuesday and has struck out 18 in his last 12 innings.

Two Round Rock runs were removed from the scoreboard in the top of the ninth inning when the Chihuahuas successfully appealed that Express runner Domingo Leyba left too early when tagging up on a fly ball to right field. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Express at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (54-53), El Paso (42-65)

Next Game: Thursday at 5:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park, completion of game suspended on July 6. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-6, 9.92) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tate Scioneaux (3-2, 7.14). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 9 El Paso 6 – Tuesday

WP: Y. Rodriguez (1-3)

LP: Scholtens (3-8)

S: Ryan (4)

Time: 3:03

Attn: 4,951