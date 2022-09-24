The El Paso Chihuahuas are Pacific Coast League (PCL) East Division Champions after a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Chihuahuas will face the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a one-game, winner takes all Pacific Coast League Championship game in Las Vegas on Friday, September 30 at 8:05 p.m. MT. Reno secured the West Division on September 19. The winner will advance to play the International League Champion on Sunday, October 2, in the Triple-A National Championship Game, also being held in Las Vegas.

This is the fifth division title for the Chihuahuas who were PCL Pacific Southern Division Champions in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Chihuahuas entered the series one game ahead of Oklahoma City. After dropping Game 1 on Tuesday, the Chihuahuas won four-straight to clinch the division title, with four games left in the regular season. The win also gives the Chihuahuas the head-to-head advantage at 14-12, securing the tiebreaker and division title.

The two teams will close the series tomorrow, Sunday, September 24 at 12:05 p.m. MT before the Chihuahuas head to Albuquerque to play the final three games of the 2022 regular season. Tickets for the final home game of the season are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park Box Office beginning at 9 a.m. Gates open 11 a.m. tomorrow.