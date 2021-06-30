Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano selected to All-Star Futures Game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will once again be represented in the All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Catcher Luis Campusano was announced to the National League team on Wednesday.

Campusano is Major League Baseball’s (MLB) No. 31 ranked prospect, the No. 3 prospect in the San Diego Padres organization. He will be joined by CJ Abrams who is the Padres’ No. 2 ranked prospect, and the No. 8 prospect in all of MLB. Abrams is currently playing in Double-A with the San Antonio Missions.

Congratulations to @CJAbrams01 and Luis Campusano on being selected to the 2021 @SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/O6MNwNdo3w — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 30, 2021

In 41 games this season, Campusano is batting .263 with four home runs and 18 runs batted in. He made his MLB debut last season for the Padres and has 34 at-bats this season with the big league club.

Last year’s All-Star Futures Game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Chihuahuas infielder Luis Urias, who is currently a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, represented El Paso in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game.