Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano records RBI in MLB All-Star Futures Game

DENVER, COLORADO (KTSM) – Major League Baseball is taking a break this week for the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver, Colo., and the fun began Sunday with an El Paso Chihuahuas star in the mix.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano was selected to play in the SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game, which spotlights some of the top rising stars in the minor leagues. It’s a game that has featured a few Chihuahuas in years past, including Luis Urias.

Campusano started for the National League behind home plate, and slotted to hit fourth in the lineup. He got two at-bats; Campusano grounded out in his first plate appearance in the first inning.

However in his second at-bat in the third inning, Campusano scalded a line drive to left field that was caught by a leaping Riley Greene. With a runner on third, Campusano got credited with an RBI on the sacrifice fly.

The National League defeated the American League 8-3 in the Futures Game, with Campusano officially going 0-1 with an RBI. On the season, he’s hitting .277 with five home runs and 23 RBI in 48 games for El Paso; he’s also played in 11 games for the San Diego Padres in 2021.