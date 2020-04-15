Chihuahuas bring Opening Day celebration to Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It might not be the Opening Day experience many El Paso Chihuahuas fans envisioned, but for a few El Pasoans, it was better than anything they could have imagined.

The Chihuahuas brought a ‘virtual Opening Day’ to The Hospitals of Providence Tuesday, a day that should have been the start of their regular season. Instead, they brought smiles for everyone at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.

Chico and his friends brought a warm meal from local favorite, The Rib Hut, for healthcare providers as a way to say ‘thank you’ to frontline leaders for the work they are doing. Chico also made a safe and socially-distant visit to pediatric patients by waving his big Chihuahuas flag from the parking lot.

“I think I’m extremely proud to be a medical provider at this time. I’m new to El Paso, actually, and one of the things that attracted me to El Paso is the sense of community. We’ve seen that displayed every day, especially during a time of crisis,” said Mark Phillips, Chief Nursing Officer at THOP Memorial Campus and Children’s Hospital.

It was all smiles from THOP littlest patients, who felt the love of Opening Day and greeted him with signs reminding him to stay safe.