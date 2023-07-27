EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas grabbed a 10-9 walk off win in the 10th inning over the Round Rock Express on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

In the bottom of the 10th, with Oscar Mercado at second base to start the inning, Kevin Plawecki smacked a line drive to right field, brought in Mercado, and gave the Chihuahuas the walk off win.

Plawecki’s walk off single would have never come if it weren’t for the Chihuahuas four run inning in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game up at 9-9.

How It Started ➡️ How It Ended #FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/iESUSWqoc2 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 28, 2023

This all happened on a night where the Chihuahuas brought back and wore an iconic jersey in the club’s 10-year history.

The Chihuahuas sported the ‘Bark at the Park’ jersey that made its debut in 2014, which was the first year of the club’s existence, on Thursday night against the Express.

The jerseys, worn during the Chihuahuas inaugural campaign in 2014, were named “the best jerseys in sports” by USA Today in 2014 and worn on ESPN’s SportsCenter & by former ESPN2 host, Keith Olbermann. They were also featured on Sporting News, FoxSports.com, SB Nation, and Bleacher Report, to name a few.

The difference between the 2023 jersey and the 2014 jersey was that this year’s jersey showed the Chihuahuas’ face with signs of aging after 10 years with white and gray fur.

The game-worn jerseys were auctioned off on Thursday, with proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation.