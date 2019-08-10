Chihuahuas break PCL home run record in come from behind win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to stun the Round Rock Express 15-12. Esteban Quiroz was the 11th batter of the inning and hit a walk-off grand slam, the sixth walk-off homer in Chihuahuas’ history and the first walk-off grand slam since Jake Lemmerman on May 5, 2014. The 10 runs set a new team record for runs in an inning.

El Paso trailed 12-3 in the bottom of the eighth and the nine-run comeback was the biggest in team history. The Chihuahuas were behind 12-5 in the bottom of the ninth and set a new team record for biggest ninth-inning comeback. Quiroz’s grand slam was El Paso’s 232nd home run this year, setting a new Pacific Coast League modern-era record for team home runs in a season.

The win snapped El Paso’s season-long five-game losing streak. It was the team’s third walk-off win of the season. El Paso infielder Matthew Batten pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and became the winning pitcher, the second time in Chihuahuas’ history that a position player got a pitching win (Mike McCoy on June 14, 2015 vs. Sacramento).

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/09/579471#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579471

Team Records: Round Rock (70-46), El Paso (67-50)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. San Antonio RHP Thomas Jankins (11-3, 4.28) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (6-5, 6.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 15 Round Rock 12 – Friday

WP: Batten (1-0)

LP: McCurry (3-2)

S: None

Time: 3:24

Attn: 8,094