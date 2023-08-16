EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new team record with 24 hits in their 20-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The Chihuahuas scored multiple runs in each of their first six innings. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso first baseman Brandon Dixon went 4-for-6 with three home runs, a double and eight RBIs. He became the fourth player in team history with three home runs in a game and the fourth player in team history with eight RBIs in a game, both of which are team records.

Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder became the first player in Chihuahuas history to hit two home runs in one inning in the second. His second home run was part of back-to-back home runs with Jantzen Witte, the third set of back-to-back homers by El Paso this season.

The Chihuahuas hit four home runs in the second inning, setting a new season high for homers in an inning. El Paso’s 20 runs tied the season high and was four runs short of the team record.

Tim Lopes stole second base in the first inning, tying Rico Noel’s team record for single-season steals with 32. Reliever Kevin Kopps didn’t allow any earned runs in two innings in his Triple-A debut.

Game three of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. in Albuquerque.