The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single. Kervin Pichardo and Luis Liberato also homered for the Chihuahuas.

Liberato has homered in back-to-back games and has four home runs in 13 games against the Express this season.

Six of El Paso’s seven runs Wednesday came on two-out hits. Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun went 1-for-3 with two walks on MLB injury rehab for Round Rock. The Chihuahuas are now 40-20 when scoring first this season.

Game three of the series is at 6:05 p.m. MT on Thursday in Round Rock.