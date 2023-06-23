EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas led Tacoma 5-1 entering the seventh inning on Friday, but the Rainiers scored nine unanswered late runs and came back to win 10-5. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 3-for-4 with a home run and is 6-for-7 with a walk and two homers over his last two games.

Witte has multiple hits in all four games in the series. Chihuahuas center fielder Jose Azocar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer of the series.

Tacoma’s Cade Marlowe and Brian O’Keefe hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning Friday, the first set of back-to-back homers allowed by El Paso since June 2 at Las Vegas.

Chihuahuas starter Pedro Avila allowed only one run in five innings and threw only 63 pitches. Neither team walked any batters Friday. It was the first time this season El Paso pitching didn’t walk anyone.

Game five of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest University Park.