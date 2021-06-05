Chihuahuas blow 9-run lead, fall to Express 12-9

Round Rock, Texas –

The Round Rock Express overcame a nine-run deficit and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-9 Saturday night at Dell Diamond. El Paso led 9-0 in the fourth inning before Round Rock scored 12 unanswered runs in its comeback win.

Brian O’Grady went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Chihuahuas. He had a double, triple and home run before the fifth inning, but went hitless in his final two at-bats and fell a single shy of the fourth cycle in Chihuahuas history.

O’Grady and Patrick Kivlehan hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. It was already the fifth set of back-to-back homers hit by the Chihuahuas in their 26 games this season.

El Paso’s John Andreoli went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, moving his hitting streak to seven games.

The Chihuahuas and Express will play game four of their six-game series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. MT in Round Rock.