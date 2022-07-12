EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-4 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night. El Paso hit four home runs in the win, which was one shy of a season high.

Chihuahuas infielder C.J. Hinojosa hit a grand slam to right field with two outs in the first inning, his seventh homer of the season. It was Hinojosa’s second grand slam this year, the Chihuahuas’ third grand slam in the last seven days and the team’s sixth grand slam of the season.

Michael Cantu, Kyle Martin and Luis Liberato also homered for El Paso. Round Rock manager Matt Hagen and starting pitcher Tyson Miller were both ejected in the second inning after arguing that Cantu’s home run was foul. The Chihuahuas have won four games in a row and eight of their last 10.

The Chihuahuas and Express play game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for El Paso.