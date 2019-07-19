Chihuahuas become first team to 200 home runs in win over Reno, 7-4

RENO, NV (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas hit four home runs in their 7-4 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso now has 201 homers and is the only professional baseball team with 200 or more home runs in 2019.

Jose Pirela hit his 18th home run of the season Thursday and hit five homers in seven games vs. Reno this season. Ty France and Pirela hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, El Paso’s first set of back-to-back homers since Jason Vosler and Matthew Batten on July 1st against Fresno. Luis Urias went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in his first game since July 12th.

Dillon Overton allowed two runs in five innings to get the win and has surrendered only two runs in 10 innings over his last two starts. The Chihuahuas split the four-game series and finished the season series with Reno with a 12-4 record against the Aces.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/07/18/580096#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580096

Team Records: El Paso (59-39), Reno (42-56)

Next Game: Friday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (9-6, 5.84) vs. Albuquerque LHP Pat Dean (3-9, 7.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

ICYMI: With HRs from @JosePirela12, Ty 'Big Fly' France, Aderlin Rodriguez and @LuisUrias03 your Chihuahuas have now hit the most HRs in a Season by a @TripleABaseball Team THIS CENTURY AND we've only played 98 Games!!



Fresno hit 200 HRs in 2017@MiLB @FOXSportsSD @Padres pic.twitter.com/SiFYuQeqnj — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 19, 2019

El Paso 7 Reno 4 – Thursday

WP: Overton (5-4)

LP: Widener (6-6)

S: Yardley (7)

Time: 3:19

Attn: 5,004