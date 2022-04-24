The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 6-5 Sunday to split the six-game series. El Paso has played three series this year and has won three games and lost three games in all of them.

Chihuahuas right fielder Trayce Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run. It was Thompson’s eighth homer this season, tying Reno’s Matt Davidson for the Pacific Coast League lead. Thompson’s 16 RBIs are the second-most in the league. Thompson played five games in the series and hit four home runs.

El Paso leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 Sunday and has 21 hits this season, which is the third-most in the PCL. Reliever Ian Krol struck out four of the five batters he faced and picked up his second save of the season. All six Chihuahuas runs on Sunday came with two outs.

Five of the six games in the series were decided by three runs or less. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Aviators 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (9-9), Las Vegas (9-9)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Luis Frias (0-0, 3.29) vs. El Paso RHP Mike Clevinger (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.