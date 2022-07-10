The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday night and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-3. It was El Paso’s second straight one-run win. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series.

Neither team scored in the first seven innings. Taylor Kohlwey’s RBI single, a Sugar Land error and Brett Sullivan’s two-run home run brought in El Paso’s four runs in the eighth. Chihuahuas right fielder Esteury Ruiz stole his 60th base of the season in the first inning, which leads all of Minor League Baseball. He has stolen a base in three consecutive games.

Sullivan caught a Sugar Land runner trying to steal in the bottom of the first, El Paso’s league-leading 31st caught stealing of the season. San Diego Padres pitcher Adrián Morejón pitched two shutout innings on MLB injury rehab Sunday. The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row and seven of their last nine. They do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Space Cowboys 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (48-36), Sugar Land (37-47)

El Paso 4 Sugar Land 3 – Sunday

WP: Castillo (3-0)

LP: France (2-4)

S: Jacob (1)

Time: 2:41

Attn: 3,936

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.