The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 8-3 Friday in the fourth game of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas have won four consecutive games to tie a season high.

Max Schrock hit a double in the bottom of the sixth inning to move his hitting streak to 13 games, which is now the longest by an El Paso player this season. El Paso starter Matt Waldron allowed two runs in five innings and struck out seven batters without walking any. The seven strikeouts were one shy of his season high.

Jantzen Witte went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Witte is now sixth in the Pacific Coast League with 66 RBIs. Chihuahuas reliever Nick Hernandez pitched his eighth straight scoreless outing. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their 13 games since the All-Star break.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 3, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (07/28/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (14-11, 58-41), El Paso (11-14, 43-57)

El Paso 8 Round Rock 3 – Friday

WP: Waldron (2-7)

LP: Otto (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:20

Attn: 7,171

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger (5-7, 4.79) vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-2, 8.06). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.