El Paso starting pitcher Matt Waldron didn’t allow any earned runs in five innings Sunday in the Chihuahuas’ 6-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees. Waldron has pitched five innings and allowed one run or less in three of his last four starts. The Chihuahuas held the Bees to only two total runs in the final two games of the series.

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro was El Paso’s designated hitter Sunday on MLB injury rehab and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Alfaro has at least one hit in all four of his games with the Chihuahuas. El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and has reached base multiple times in each of the last five games.

The Chihuahuas have won three of their last four games and split the six-game series with Salt Lake. Sunday was El Paso’s first home day game since May 25. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Bees 1, Chihuahuas 6 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (60-69), El Paso (69-59)

El Paso 6 Salt Lake 1 – Sunday

WP: Waldron (3-6)

LP: Rosenberg (2-4)

S: None

Time: 2:27

Attn: 6,833

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-2, 3.55) vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.