EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas hit four home runs in their 9-3 series-opening win over the Reno Aces Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row.

El Paso third baseman Matthew Batten went 1-for-3 with his first home run of the season in the third inning. Three innings later, Chihuahuas right fielder Nomar Mazara hit a solo home run on his 27th birthday. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Aderlin Rodriguez hit a grand slam, which was followed by Trayce Thompson’s solo home run. Thompson now has five home runs in his last six games played.

The grand slam was El Paso’s first since Gosuke Katoh hit one, also against Reno, on August 13, 2021. The back-to-back home runs were El Paso’s first since Pedro Florimón and Yorman Rodriguez on October 2, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Chihuahuas starter Jesse Scholtens allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings and has allowed three runs or less in all four of his starts this season.

San Diego Padres’ frontline starter Mike Clevinger will make a rehab start for El Paso on Wednesday morning, as the Chihuahuas play game two vs. the Aces. Dan Straily gets the nod for Reno. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.