Chihuahuas awaken the force on ‘Star Wars Night’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-0 Saturday for their first win in three tries since the Pacific Coast League All-Star Break. It was El Paso’s second shutout win of the season.

Dillon Overton pitched five scoreless innings Saturday in his third start of the season vs. Albuquerque. Kyle Lloyd threw two scoreless relief innings in his first Triple-A game of the season. Brad Wieck struck out five in a two-inning outing to close the game and has struck out 22 batters in Triple-A this season, compared to only three walks.

Ty France went 3-for-4 with an RBI Saturday on his 25th birthday. Jason Vosler drove in four runs on a sacrifice fly and a three-run homer. Esteban Quiroz homered as well for El Paso, his 15th longball of the year.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/13/579464#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579464

Team Records: Albuquerque (39-54), El Paso (56-36)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Pat Dean (2-9, 7.74) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (9-5, 6.43). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Starter @DillOverton13 set the tone early and often and the offense scored a touchdown!



Team HRs: 194



Back tomorrow for our FINAL home game until July 26th!!

Gates: 5:00 PM#FearTheEars@greatertxford pic.twitter.com/okxU3TM9Cb — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 14, 2019

El Paso 7 Albuquerque 0 – Saturday

WP: Overton (4-4)

LP: Garcia (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:50

Attn: 9,647