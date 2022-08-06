The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven early runs and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-2 Saturday. The Chihuahuas have won the first five games of the series, marking their first five-game winning streak of the season.

El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two earned runs in his first game in the San Diego Padres’ organization after being traded from the Boston Red Sox. Relievers Aaron Northcraft, Aaron Leasher, Michel Baez and Jesse Scholtens didn’t allow any runs the rest of the game.

Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with his league-leading 30th double of the season. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their 11 games against the Isotopes this year. San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Beaty went 1-for-3 with two RBIs on MLB injury rehab for El Paso Saturday.

Box Score: Isotopes 2, Chihuahuas 9 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (47-57), El Paso (59-45)

El Paso 9 Albuquerque 2 – Saturday

WP: Leasher (4-6)

LP: Kauffmann (2-1)

S: None

Time: 2:47

Attn: 8,581

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Riley Smith (4-4, 7.78) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.61). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.