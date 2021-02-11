Chihuahuas accept Padres’ Triple-A affiliate invitation, extends agreement through 2030 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas have accepted the San Diego Padres’ invitation to continue as their Triple-A affiliate after signing the Major League Baseball (MLB) Professional Development License. The agreement will extend the affiliation for 10 years – through the 2030 season the team announced on Thursday.

The Chihuahuas have been the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate since MountainStar Sports Group acquired the team in 2013 when they were the Tucson Padres and the affiliation remained in place through what would have been the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With MLB releasing their 2021 schedule on Thursday, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is expected to release a Triple-A schedule that coincides with the MLB slate in the coming days

The partnership between the Padres and Chihuahuas has been one of the more successful ones in baseball. San Diego has had one of the top farm systems in the league and since the affiliation in El Paso began, 59 Chihuahuas have subsequently made their major league debut — 52 of those made their debut with the Padres.

The product on the field at Southwest University Park has been the beneficiary as well. The Chihuahuas have finished .500 or better in all six seasons as the Padres Triple-A affiliate. They won four consecutive Southern Division titles (2015-2018) en route to two conference championships and two consecutive appearances in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, including a PCL title in 2016.

Statements

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the Padres well into the future and are excited about the partnership with Major League Baseball. These relationships are critical to MountainStar’s long-standing mission to improve the quality of life and promote economic development in our region through sports and entertainment.”

-Josh Hunt, MountainStar Sports Group Chairman and Co-Owner

“The relationship between the Chihuahuas and Padres is an ideal one and encompasses every part of our respective organizations. Of course, the player development affiliation is paramount to the success of our association, but the connection extends far beyond into the El Paso community as well as the shared ideas between our business operations staff. From ownership down through the entire organization, the Padres have been a first-class affiliate and we are thrilled that this will continue for at least the next decade.”

-Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group President

“We’re thrilled to continue our established relationships with El Paso, San Antonio, Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore. Our affiliates are as key to their communities as they have been to the success of our player development system, and we look forward to bringing the next wave of Padres prospects through our system in the years to come.”

-Sam Geaney, Padres Senior Director of Player Development

“It is only fitting to continue what has been an extremely fruitful and rewarding affiliation with the Padres. Chihuahuas fans should be excited that we are affiliated with them for another 10 years. They have been tremendous partners both on the field and in our community. The number of prospects that have come through El Paso is a testament to the work the Padres are doing to build a championship level MLB team and to keep a top-level farm system.”

-Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President & Chihuahuas General Manager