EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano made his El Paso Chihuahuas debut on Saturday, one day after signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres and being assigned to El Paso.

Things you think you’d never see:



1. Robinson Cano in El Paso

2. SpongeBob themed jerseys

3. Robinson Cano in a SpongeBob themed jersey in El Paso.



So far Cano is 1 for 2 on the day in his first game with the El Paso Chihuahuas. https://t.co/gFxVz20ulD pic.twitter.com/PcaW8CHvJK — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) June 12, 2022

Cano batted fifth as the designated hitter in the starting lineup in the Chihuahuas 13-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. He didn’t have a spectacular day as he finished his debut going 1-for-5, 1 RBI, and struck out once.

Cano’s one run batted in was part of the six runs that the Chihuahuas scored in the first inning of the game. The bats were hot for El Paso as they scored a total of 10 runs in the first three innings of the game.

C.J. Abrams put on an absolute show at the plate. The Padres’ No. 1 prospect went 5-for-6 with four singles and a monster homerun. He also collected three RBIs on the day. Abrams’ five hit game was El Paso’s first five-hit game since Ty France and Aderlin Rodriguez on July 25, 2019 at Las Vegas, according to Tim Hagerty.

Here's a cool stat: CJ ABRAMS HAD 5 HITS TONIGHT#FearTheEars | #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/I5O1oaQ6xH — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 12, 2022

The Chihuahuas won the game 13-3. Saturday night’s win marked their eighth in the last 11 games and their fourth straight.

Up next for the Chihuahuas is the third and final game of the series against the Isotopes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.