Camarena named Triple-A West Postseason All-Star

Chihuahuas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after the end of a difficult 2021 season, an El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher was honored by Minor League Baseball.

Daniel Camarena was named a 2021 Triple-A West Postseason All-Star on Tuesday. Camarena had a 4.75 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 22 games in El Paso. He split time all summer between El Paso and the San Diego Padres.

He also provided a huge highlight for the Padres, hitting a grand slam for his first career big league hit over the summer in San Diego.

The Chihuahuas finished with a losing record for the first time in franchise history in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports