Camarena named Triple-A West Postseason All-Star

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after the end of a difficult 2021 season, an El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher was honored by Minor League Baseball.

Daniel Camarena was named a 2021 Triple-A West Postseason All-Star on Tuesday. Camarena had a 4.75 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 22 games in El Paso. He split time all summer between El Paso and the San Diego Padres.

He also provided a huge highlight for the Padres, hitting a grand slam for his first career big league hit over the summer in San Diego.

The Chihuahuas finished with a losing record for the first time in franchise history in 2021.