Budweiser releasing can featuring the Chihuahuas logo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors have released a co-branded Budweiser can featuring the baseball team’s logo.

The Chihuahuas will be the first Minor League Baseball team to be showcased on a Budweiser can, according to a news release from the team.

“This shows the belief and continued recognition of our Chihuahuas brand,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. “To pair it with Budweiser, a worldwide brand, is just incredible.”

The can will be distributed in stores around El Paso, the release said.

“Having the Chihuahuas logo on our Budweiser can is something we have been working toward since our partnership began in 2014,” said Nick LaMantia, General Manager of L&F Distributors West. “That’s something El Pasoans should be proud of, it says a lot about this team and a lot about the city of El Paso.”

Individual game tickets for the 2020 regular season will go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 22, and are available at the Southwest University Park box office or online at epchihuahuas.com.

