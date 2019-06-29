Big first inning gives Chihuahuas 9-5 win over Sacramento

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in a nine-batter first inning Friday night and beat the Sacramento River Cats 9-5. The Chihuahuas have scored in the first inning in five consecutive games and have outscored opponents 89-47 this season in first innings.

San Diego Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet allowed three runs in a five-inning MLB injury rehab start and was the winning pitcher. Sacramento’s pitching staff entered the game with the fewest walks in the Pacific Coast League but Chihuahuas’ batters walked nine times Friday.

The Chihuahuas took three of the four games, their second straight series win, and have won six of eight this year vs. Sacramento. El Paso has won seven of its last 10 games.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/28/579456#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579456

Team Records: Sacramento (40-40), El Paso (50-30)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Kyle McGowin (5-2, 4.34) vs. El Paso RHP Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.