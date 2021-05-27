Bellinger makes rehab start in El Paso, Chihuahuas top Dodgers 6-4

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso second baseman Ivan Castillo made a jumping catch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday to rob Cody Bellinger of a hit and seal a 6-4 Chihuahuas win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The victory snapped El Paso’s six-game losing streak.

Nick Tanielu and Patrick Kivlehan both hit home runs in the win for El Paso. John Andreoli reached base four times for the Chihuahuas, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two walks.

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a walk in his fifth MLB injury rehab game. The Chihuahuas are now 6-1 in home games.

.@TanieluN to the 2nd level of the Santa Fe Pavilion for the lead!! pic.twitter.com/FLVhiUHBWs — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) May 28, 2021

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/27/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (5-14), El Paso (9-9)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (1-1, 3.18). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Oklahoma City 4 – Thursday

WP: Norwood (1-1)

LP: Pazos (0-2)

S: Thompson (3)

Time: 3:25

Attn: 8,318