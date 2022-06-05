SALT LAKE CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the ninth inning and loaded the bases with two outs but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series.

El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 2-for-4 with a walk and has reached base in eight of his last 10 plate appearances. The Chihuahuas used 37 pitchers in the series and Reiss Knehr, Ian Krol, Aaron Leasher and Luke Westphal all made both starting and relief appearances. El Paso first baseman Kelvin Alarcon had two hits Sunday and has reached base multiple times in each of his first two Triple-A games.

The Chihuahuas went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base in Sunday’s close loss. All six of the games in the series were decided by three runs or less, and neither team scored more than six runs in any of the games.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.