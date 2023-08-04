SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees scored a tiebreaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-3 Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Chihuahuas have lost the last three games after winning the series opener.

El Paso right fielder Oscar Mercado led off the top of the fifth inning with his second home run of the series. El Paso first baseman Rangel Ravelo reached base twice on a single and a walk and turned an unassisted double play in the field.

Nick Hernandez pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso and has now thrown 10 consecutive outings without a run allowed.

Chihuahuas second baseman Max Schrock went 1-for-3 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to 15 games, which is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this year.

El Paso and Salt Lake will play game five of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in Utah.