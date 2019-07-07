Batten’s big night leads Chihuahuas past Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – Matthew Batten hit a second-inning grand slam in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 8-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark. Batten had three hits and seven RBIs in the win, one RBI short of the Chihuahuas’ single-game record, also set in Salt Lake by Austin Hedges on July 10, 2016.

Dietrich Enns got the win for the second straight start Saturday and has allowed only six earned runs in his last 16.2 innings. Brad Wieck picked up his second save in as many games after arriving from San Diego.

Batten’s grand slam was El Paso’s fourth of the season. The Chihuahuas have won two of the three games in Salt Lake and three of their last four games overall.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/07/06/580301#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580301

Team Records: El Paso (54-34), Salt Lake (39-49)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:05 pm at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso RHP Tyler Higgins (3-0, 3.38) vs. Salt Lake RHP Matt Harvey (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Ballgame! Career night for @batten4 as his SEVEN RBI leads us to our 54th win! Plus his Grand Slam is the Team’s 190th HR!



Batten: 3-5, Grand Slam, 7 RBI 💪



Look to end the first part of the seaon with a series win tomorrow!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/oVAirCr3RE — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 7, 2019

El Paso 8 Salt Lake 6 – Saturday

WP: Enns (9-5)

LP: Bridwell (4-4)

S: Wieck (2)

Time: 3:38

Attn: 10,432